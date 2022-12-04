The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is opening in the Queen City all to help children with autism.

Dr. Kayley Sanger, the Mississippi Clinical Director at The Growing Tree, said the center provides quality personalized services to help families affected by autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays.

“We provide Applied Behavior Analysis. That is the gold standard for Autism treatment, and we are covered by insurance, commercial insurance primarily. So, we will work on any skill areas. It could be speech, feeding, social skills, that is one of the core deficits in Autism, so we take a lot of pride in helping in those areas,” said Dr. Sanger.

Sim Chabendet, the Executive Director, said the center also provides home-services and services through the school districts all to create easier access for families.

“We are looking to start taking in children into the center on December 12, we already service about 20 children getting home services. Some of those children are going to get access to the center also, if they want. We want to let everyone know up to 40 to 50, if they needed services, even tomorrow, there’s no wait list and we going to be bring everyone in,” said Chabendet.

One mother, Heather Wadley, whose son has been receiving services from the center highly recommends The Growing Tree and said her son has seen tremendous improvement.

“It has been life changing for my son. He has grown just in the short amount of time that we have had services by leaps and bounds. I am seeing him become more independent. I am seeing him use his voice now to request things that he wants instead of us just having to guess because he is non-verbal. It’s been game changing,” said Wadley.

The Growing Tree will be hosting a free zoom session Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. for families that are interested in learning more about the center and what they offer.

Check out The Growing Tree’s website to sign up for the free zoom session.

