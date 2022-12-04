Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire

A home was lost in a fire Saturday night in Jasper County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
From Bay Springs Fire Department

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames.

The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.

No injuries were reported, according to the Bay Springs page.

In addition to the fire units, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Emergency Management Agency and CareMed also were on-scene.

