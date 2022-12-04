Live from the Temple Fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Temple theater is the largest theater of its kind and has been a staple for the state of Mississippi and the city of Meridian.

The Temple was built back in 1924 and it needs restoration and holds events such as “Live from the Temple!” that features over 24 Mississippi musicians, that have donated their time and talents to raise money for the Temple restoration initiative.

We talked with a couple of performers, and this is what they had to say about the Temple.

Chris Sharp stated that “A big part of my life, the first movie I ever saw was at the temple it was the Golden Voyage of Sinbad and then the first kiss I ever got was at the very top row of the balcony in the temple, so it has a lot of memories to me, and I love it here. It’s beautiful, it’s a jewel it’s the greatest example of the artwork of the man who built it, and meridians are fortunate to have it.”

Lach Thorn said “There’s just something about the acoustics in the Temple that is ridiculous and there’s so much about it like the legacy of who played here and the community. The community has built this place up so much and this big family that’s here and puts on the shows are always just special here.”

The Temple would like to thank all its sponsors and all the musicians who came out to make this fundraiser possible.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.