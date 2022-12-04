Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is facing a felony charge after firing a shotgun at a Forrest County deputy Friday afternoon.

according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm, on Scenic Drive in the Glendale community.

Upon arrival, a man with a shotgun fired at the first deputy on the scene, with pellets striking the patrol unit, FCSO said.

The deputy returned fire.

None of the rounds fired by either struck the other person or others at the scene, FCSO said.

The man, later identified as Scotty James Conley, left on foot, still in possession of the shotgun.

Additional law enforcement personnel, including members from the Petal and Hattiesburg police departments and the 12th Judicial Circuit Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) began to converge on the area to locate and apprehend Conley, FCSO said.

Meanwhile, Conley had crossed over Evelyn Gandy Parkway and approached Glendale Avenue. He then began walking down River Road.

Near the Glendale Avenue-River Road intersection, Conley discarded a piece of clothing, and a little further down River Road, he dumped the shotgun, FCSO said.

A K-9 unit on the scene joined in the search. Conley was located and taken into custody a short time later, FCSO said.

Conley was taken to Forrest General Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, FCSO said.

Upon his release, Conley was booked into Forrest County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

