Man identified in Gulfport drowning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.

“Leroy worked as a transport deputy for the 1st and 2nd Judicial Courthouses,” said Sheriff Troy Peterson. “Leroy was very well respected within the Agency and members of the Courts. He will be sadly missed by all. Based on witness on scene, this was an accidental drowning. His family and his law enforcement family will be in all our prayers.”

