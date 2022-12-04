Peppermint Pops

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian’s most beloved concert returned for an evening of festive holiday music last night.

The Meridian Symphony chorus leads us in our favorite holiday songs and the MSU Riley Center will truly be ringing with holiday cheer as we welcomed Mississippi native Danny Lyons to the stage last night.

We talked with the executive director of the Meridian Symphony about the importance of events such as this one.

“The main thing here at the Meridian Symphony that we really want to do is celebrate our musical heritage but also educate the new generation of musicians.”

And celebrate they did as it was a night to remember as Santa and his elves conclude the evening with cookies, cocoa, and other holiday treats before sending us off to sleep, snug in our beds. It was a magical holiday tradition with the symphony and friends.

