Peppermint Pops

The Meridian Symphony chorus leads us in our favorite holiday songs and the MSU Riley Center...
The Meridian Symphony chorus leads us in our favorite holiday songs and the MSU Riley Center will truly be ringing with holiday cheer as we welcomed Mississippi native Danny Lyons to the stage last night.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian’s most beloved concert returned for an evening of festive holiday music last night.

The Meridian Symphony chorus leads us in our favorite holiday songs and the MSU Riley Center will truly be ringing with holiday cheer as we welcomed Mississippi native Danny Lyons to the stage last night.

We talked with the executive director of the Meridian Symphony about the importance of events such as this one.

“The main thing here at the Meridian Symphony that we really want to do is celebrate our musical heritage but also educate the new generation of musicians.”

And celebrate they did as it was a night to remember as Santa and his elves conclude the evening with cookies, cocoa, and other holiday treats before sending us off to sleep, snug in our beds. It was a magical holiday tradition with the symphony and friends.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders is officially heading to Colorado
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job

Latest News

Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU
The Wesley House, Salvation Army, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids always help those...
Raising Canes fundraiser on Monday to benefit WTOK Toython
Scotty James Conley is in jail after firing a shotgun at a Forrest County deputy
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker addresses members of the cast and crew of the film, "Devotion,"...
Hattiesburg hosts Hollywood for special screening of “Devotion”