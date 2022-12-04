Raising Canes fundraiser on Monday to benefit WTOK Toython

The Wesley House, Salvation Army, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids always help those in the community year-round and Christmas is no different(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Raising Canes will brighten the Christmas season for many local children. 15% of their associated sales on Monday, December 5th, will be donated to the WTOK Toython. Toys can also be dropped off at the Raising Canes on North Hills St.

If you cannot make it to Raising Canes on Monday, toys can be dropped off at the WTOK office from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Monday as well.

The WTOK team is grateful to all who have already donated toys and to those who participate Monday.

