Unseasonable temperatures expected this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The weekend has been full of ups and downs regarding temperatures, and we are going to warm up heading into the start of the week. It’s hard to actually think it’s December when temperatures outside are in the 70s and pushing 80 but that will be our story this week.

Monday, we do have a chance for some stary showers, but rain chances increase as you head to the northern part of our state, we will have isolated showers here, but temperatures will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s across our area. Tuesday, we mostly dry up, but we can’t rule out a chance for a stray shower as we continue to warm up into Wednesday where we see the 80s return until we start another cool-off heading into next weekend.

Have your rain gear on standby but not everyone will need it as you are heading out top enjoy those unseasonable conditions.

