Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of Tallahassee, Fla., died after a car wreck on Highway 19 South.

Sgt. Moore said that Buckhannon was traveling north when her car left the highway and crashed into the tree line at 8:26 p.m. Sunday night near Camp Binachi.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

