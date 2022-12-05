Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South

By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of Tallahassee, Fla., died after a car wreck on Highway 19 South.

Sgt. Moore said that Buckhannon was traveling north when her car left the highway and crashed into the tree line at 8:26 p.m. Sunday night near Camp Binachi.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

