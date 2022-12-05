Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Mississippi Republican Party announced they’ll be welcoming Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines.

“I am switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party because I have always held conservative values and beliefs,” said Gines in a press release from the Mississippi Republican Party. “I believe today’s Republican Party is more in line with my views.”

Besides serving as councilman, Gines served as Biloxi’s first Black mayor as an interim in 2015 after Mayor A.J. Holloway resigned for health reasons. He ran for the position in an election later that year, but lost.

“The foundation of the Republican Party are conservative policies that put Americans first,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “In Mississippi, they have led to historic economic growth, lower taxes, more freedom and a better quality of life. Our party is growing across our state because we are delivering results on behalf of Mississippians. Proud to have the party grow, and to have Councilman Gines join.”

“We as Mississippi Republicans are eager to grow our party,” said Chairman Frank Bordeaux. “We know our plans and policies to reduce inflation, lower taxes, cut wasteful spending, secure our borders, invest in national defense and restore American energy are appealing to all Americans. We’re taking that message to communities where Republicans have not traditionally been as successful in order to recruit, train and elect a more diverse group of candidates and bring thousands more freedom-loving Mississippians into our party. Felix Gines making the decision to join our party is a major win for us. We’re excited to make this announcement, and we hope it’s the first of many more to come.”

The announcement will be held at 11 a.m. on the 2nd floor of the Biloxi Welcome Center.

