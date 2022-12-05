Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported missing to Hattiesburg police.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road.

At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said.

As the investigation progressed, the individual was identified as Johnnie Bennett, 50, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg police on Nov. 22.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the individual will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders is officially heading to Colorado
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job

Latest News

Frontline Responders: The impact of Toython 2022 on local charities
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to...
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
Help available for Eutaw tornado victims