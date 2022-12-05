Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An expected political announcement was made Monday. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023.

Calhoun has been the long-time chief deputy for Sheriff Billy Sollie, who announced in mid-November he would not be seeking another term.

Calhoun told News 11 he wanted to dispel false rumors going around that he was also planning to retire.

Others are expected to run for the open position. Candidates cannot file official qualifying papers until January.

