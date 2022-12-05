City of Meridian Arrest Report December 5, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
THERESA C BELVIN19722382 BULEY RD DECATUR, MSTRESPASSING
MARQUES D HUDSON JR20031711 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
JAVON L HUNDLEY1998903 63RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSRESISTING ARREST
TIMOTHY R JOHNSON1970712 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
BRITTANY M CHAMBERS20041150 FREDERICKSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
SHEQUITA E EADES1986337 AC EADES RD PORTERVILLE, MSDUI
JAMARIOUS D BURTON19894214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
JAMARIOUS D BURTON19894214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
ROBERT L TAYLOR1994430 LITTLE I-20 RD LAWRENCE, MSDUI
SAM WALKER JR19631333 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JUSTIN KUNKLE19822333 TRADE WIND DR GAUTIER, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
AMANDA R BURT1972626 21ST ST APT 14 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANTONIO D STEWART1986200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:00 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:09 AM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:18 PM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:35 AM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the call.
At 4:23 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:51 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:12 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:42 PM on December 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:06 AM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:05 PM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

