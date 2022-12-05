City of Meridian Arrest Report December 5, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:00 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:09 AM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.

At 3:18 PM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:35 AM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the call.

At 4:23 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:51 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:12 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:42 PM on December 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:06 AM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:05 PM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.