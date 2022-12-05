City of Meridian Arrest Report December 5, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|THERESA C BELVIN
|1972
|2382 BULEY RD DECATUR, MS
|TRESPASSING
|MARQUES D HUDSON JR
|2003
|1711 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|JAVON L HUNDLEY
|1998
|903 63RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|TIMOTHY R JOHNSON
|1970
|712 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|BRITTANY M CHAMBERS
|2004
|1150 FREDERICKSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|SHEQUITA E EADES
|1986
|337 AC EADES RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|DUI
|JAMARIOUS D BURTON
|1989
|4214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|JAMARIOUS D BURTON
|1989
|4214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
|ROBERT L TAYLOR
|1994
|430 LITTLE I-20 RD LAWRENCE, MS
|DUI
|SAM WALKER JR
|1963
|1333 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JUSTIN KUNKLE
|1982
|2333 TRADE WIND DR GAUTIER, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|AMANDA R BURT
|1972
|626 21ST ST APT 14 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANTONIO D STEWART
|1986
|200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:00 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:09 AM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:18 PM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:35 AM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the call.
At 4:23 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:51 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:12 PM on December 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:42 PM on December 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:06 AM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:05 PM on December 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
