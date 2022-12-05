Frontline Responders: The impact of Toython 2022 on local charities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is not always merry and bright for everyone, so WTOK hosts a toy drive every year to give back to our community.

It’s been a season of giving as people in the community donate toys and money to benefit local charities.

" What the Toython does is when you bring a toy your not just bringing a toy. You’re bringing Christmas for a child and that’s the great thing that we get to witness is families coming through when there are children involved that we get to see that joy on a child’s face bringing that Christmas to them,” said Wesley House Executive Director, David Schulz.

The Wesley House, Salvation Army, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids always help those in the community year-round and Christmas is no different as they will be receiving those donated gifts to give out.

“For our organization, we do toys in a couple of different ways. One for the general public that sign up that I told you about. We also through our child advocacy center work with children that are in foster care and CPS gives us those children. We’re probably going to be using some of these toys to help make Christmas happen for children in foster care, children who are in happy homes, they are just in a tough time and need some help,” said Schultz

“This is my first year at Wesley House and so I’m really excited for this Christmas. You always hear about all the big things that the Wesley House is doing so I’m excited to see it for myself,” said Wesley House Community Outreach Specialist, Julianna Stephens.

If you haven’t given to Toython but want to...don’t worry there’s still time.

You can drop off your donation to our WTOK studio by the end of the day Monday, December 5th.

As of Friday night, there was an estimated 750 toys donated to Toython.

