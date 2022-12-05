Frontline Responders: The impact of Toython 2022 on local charities

The Wesley House, Salvation Army, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids always help those...
The Wesley House, Salvation Army, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids always help those in the community year-round and Christmas is no different(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is not always merry and bright for everyone, so WTOK hosts a toy drive every year to give back to our community.

It’s been a season of giving as people in the community donate toys and money to benefit local charities.

" What the Toython does is when you bring a toy your not just bringing a toy. You’re bringing Christmas for a child and that’s the great thing that we get to witness is families coming through when there are children involved that we get to see that joy on a child’s face bringing that Christmas to them,” said Wesley House Executive Director, David Schulz.

The Wesley House, Salvation Army, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids always help those in the community year-round and Christmas is no different as they will be receiving those donated gifts to give out.

“For our organization, we do toys in a couple of different ways. One for the general public that sign up that I told you about. We also through our child advocacy center work with children that are in foster care and CPS gives us those children. We’re probably going to be using some of these toys to help make Christmas happen for children in foster care, children who are in happy homes, they are just in a tough time and need some help,” said Schultz

“This is my first year at Wesley House and so I’m really excited for this Christmas. You always hear about all the big things that the Wesley House is doing so I’m excited to see it for myself,” said Wesley House Community Outreach Specialist, Julianna Stephens.

If you haven’t given to Toython but want to...don’t worry there’s still time.

You can drop off your donation to our WTOK studio by the end of the day Monday, December 5th.

As of Friday night, there was an estimated 750 toys donated to Toython.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders is officially heading to Colorado
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job

Latest News

Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to...
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration in Meridian.
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
The Temple was built back in 1924 and it needs restoration and holds events such as “Live from...
Live from the Temple Fundraiser
Final CFP Top 25: Alabama just misses out on Playoff, Mississippi State stays in rankings