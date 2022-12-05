Help available for Eutaw tornado victims

Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado victims in Eutaw who are in need are urged to complete an online form, according to a news release from EMA Director Hodges Smith and the Greene County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee.

The form can be found here under “Report Loss or Request Disaster Assistance”.

Requests will be reviewed and responded to as soon as possible, priority will be given to those in most need.

