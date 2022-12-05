HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Friday night crash damaged the light at the intersection of HWY-19S and Long Creek Road.

MDOT has installed temporary stop signs at the intersections and it is functioning as a two-way stop with HWY-19S acting as the through road.

Starting Monday around 9 A.M. repairs will begin. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting in directing traffic. They are warning drivers of heavier traffic during school hours and ask that you exercise caution.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.