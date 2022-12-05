HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning

Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to...
Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to thru-traffic beginning Monday.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Friday night crash damaged the light at the intersection of HWY-19S and Long Creek Road.

MDOT has installed temporary stop signs at the intersections and it is functioning as a two-way stop with HWY-19S acting as the through road.

Starting Monday around 9 A.M. repairs will begin. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting in directing traffic. They are warning drivers of heavier traffic during school hours and ask that you exercise caution.

