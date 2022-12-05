Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 5, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration in Meridian.
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders is officially heading to Colorado
Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to...
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student

Latest News

Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report December 5, 2022
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Scotty James Conley is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student