Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp has confirmed to News 11 that a man in the Beaverdam Community is dead.

Kemp said that the victim, John Parker, 42, was found unresponsive in a residence on County Road 224 Monday morning.

The Parker and another individual had gotten into what Sheriff Kemp called “an intense fight” around 7 A.M. The other man involved in the fight, Bobby Roberson, 59, is in custody at this time and will be charged with manslaughter and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge comes from Roberson having tied up the victim after the fight, according to Sheriff Kemp.

The exact cause of death of the victim is yet to be discovered and will be determined by autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration in Meridian.
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders is officially heading to Colorado
Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to...
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Mauna Loa eruption
As Mauna Loa eruption continues, officials ‘pretty certain’ lava won’t impact populated areas
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination