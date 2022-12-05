Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp has confirmed to News 11 that a man in the Beaverdam Community is dead.

Kemp said that the victim, John Parker, 42, was found unresponsive in a residence on County Road 224 Monday morning.

The Parker and another individual had gotten into what Sheriff Kemp called “an intense fight” around 7 A.M. The other man involved in the fight, Bobby Roberson, 59, is in custody at this time and will be charged with manslaughter and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge comes from Roberson having tied up the victim after the fight, according to Sheriff Kemp.

The exact cause of death of the victim is yet to be discovered and will be determined by autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.