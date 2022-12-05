Funeral service for Mr. Gerald N. “Jerry” Edwards will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Hwy 145 S.) with the Reverend Justin Fortenberry officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Edwards, 78, of Meridian, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Edwards was Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving a career spanning 22 years and retiring as a Chief. Jerry faithfully attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He loved to golf in his spare time.

Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years, Sandra Edwards; his children Gerald N. Edwards, Jr. (Karen), James Robert Edwards, and Travis Dustin “Dusty” Alday; Fifteen Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Siblings, Johnny Edwards (Amanda) and Susan N. Bowie (Larry); and one brother-in-law, Ed McCraw (Jan), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Edwards is preceded in death by his parents; his son Jerry DeWayne Edwards; and one brother, Jimmy Edwards.

The Edwards family suggests memorials be made as donations to Mt. Olive Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

The Edwards family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 10:50 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

