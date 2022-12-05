Mr. Max Keller, age 82, of Meridian died on December 2, 2022 at his residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Keller was born on February 12, 1940 in Sledge, Mississippi. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and farmed with his father. He later became a truck driver with Roadway Express. Max was a Christian and a member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Keller; children, Kerri Keller, Howie Keller, Sheri Hartley, Sandy Feathers (Matt), Marci Smith, and Teresa Moss (Dale); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Netto; parents, Howard and Edna Keller; brother, Ed Kannada; sister, Billie Bauer; and his son-in-law, Jerry Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Max Keller be made to Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church (4032 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

