Funeral services for Mrs. Bettie Weir will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Kern officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Bettie Weir, age 85, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Bettie was born August 27, 1937 in Bailey to the late Bill and Annie Cunningham. She married the love of her life, Marvin Weir, on November 3, 1953. Together, Marvin and Bettie raised three children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. Bettie spent a lot of time volunteering for the VFW at cookouts and various events. She also worked as a secretary for Weir Fence Company. She enjoyed songwriting for her husband, camping, fishing, and spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her son, Marvin Ray Weir (Diana) of Meridian; two daughters, Anne Miller (James Harold) of Meridian, and Cynthia Roberts (Ricky) of Meridian; several grandchildren, Chad Miller (Erin) of Hattiesburg, Jamie Miller of Meridian, Brian Ray Weir of Alabama, Tommie Coker (Stephanie) of Meridian, and Ashley Hatcher (Paul David) of Meridian; several great-grandchildren, Harper Anne and Charlee Kate Miller, Jace Lawrence Coker, Ricki Kate Hatcher, Gage Moore, Kendall Mathews, Blakley “Heavy Duty” Mathews, and a baby girl due in April 2023. She is also survived by her sister, Billie Hudspeth (Mickey) of Atlanta. In recent years, Bettie had a beloved cat she named Wilson who was her best friend.

Mrs. Weir was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Weir; her parents, Bill and Annie Cunningham; and her granddaughter, Chelle Weir.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

