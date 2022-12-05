Graveside services for Mrs. Phylis P. Wright will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County with Bro. Chuck Overby officiating. Interment will follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.Mrs. Phylis P. Wright, age 75, of Meridian passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home.Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Ramona Mechial Wright Pace; grandson, Gary Wayne Pace, Jr., (Victoria); sister, Patricia Sue Knight; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her husband, Russell M. Wright; son, Russell “Rusty” Wright, Jr.; sisters, Jean Thornton and Barbara Thornton.Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

