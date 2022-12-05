Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Sherry Luke Lawson will begin at 11:30 AM Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with the Reverends Andy May and T.J. Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lawson, 75, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Sherry attended nursing school and was an LPN. She was retired from Pine Forest Christian Daycare and Kindergarten where she worked for over 30 years. Sherry was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt; She was a lover of life. She loved her church family and serving on her church committees. She loved to travel, especially to the beach, her Sunday family lunches, going to the “Pig” for her morning breakfast group every week, doing word searches, and listening to Southern Gospel Music. Most of all, she loved gathering and spending time with her family.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; her two daughters, Jenifer and Robbie; her brother, Danny Luke (Melanie); her brother-in-law, Larry Townsend and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Edra Luke; her brothers, Glynn, Mike, and Jackie Luke and her sister, Kay Townsend.

Pallbearers will be Cary Luke, Braden Luke, Cooper Luke, Parker Nelson, Michael Haney, Chris Dozier, Chris Keene, and Jamie Elam. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gibson Demetris, Jeremy Alexander, Gadsden Alexander, Casey Haney, Hunter Haney, Caleb Haney, and Carter Keene.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Pine Forest Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Lawson family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

