Pack your rain gear light rain showers can be expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a cloudy but comfortable start to the week. Scattered showers will move over the area later this afternoon. Overcast skies and light rain showers can be expected throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures are in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. We will remain well above the average for this time of year. By mid week highs are in the upper 70s.

Grab your rain gear as you are heading out the door and keep it with you all week. Showers are likely everyday this week. I hope you all stay dry and have a great week.

