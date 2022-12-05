Smter County man receives Alabama Farmers Federation award

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Farmers Federation member, Pat Buck, was honored with the Senior Leader Award from the Alabama Farmers Federation during an awards ceremony Monday.

An SCFF member for more than 45 years, Buck also served as the group’s president for 25 years. At the state level, he is a former area director for the Alabama Farmers Federation’s State Board and served two terms as State Soybean Committee chairman.

The ceremony was part of the second general session of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, which drew over 1,200 attendees.

The Senior Leader Award is reserved for individuals who are over 70 years old and have served as a county Farmers Federation president, State Women’s Leadership Committee chair or Federation State Board member.

