South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relieved of duty over the weekend after being accused of stealing money.

For now, investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the officer’s identity. But WLOX News has learned they work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Director of Narcotics, Commander Joe Nicholson, said the alleged theft was discovered Friday, December 2, when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. Officials say the money has since been recovered.

Officials aren’t saying if the officer has been charged with a crime.

The agency that released the information on the officer referred all questions to the FBI’s Jackson office, which has taken over the investigation. WLOX News is waiting on answers, and will update this story as soon as we hear from the FBI.

This is an ongoing investigation.

