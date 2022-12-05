Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration in Meridian.
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders is officially heading to Colorado
Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to...
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student

Latest News

Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia unleashes missiles, but Ukraine says most shot down
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump faces peril in documents probe after decades of scrutiny
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023.
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
Mauna Loa eruption
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway