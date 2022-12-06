1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One driver was seriously injured and another hurt when a GMC pickup collided with an 18-wheeler early Monday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29.

Shortly after noon, Calhoun, Boggy and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheel log truck and the GMC pickup.

A two-vehicle collision near the U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29 intersection in Jones County early Monday afternoon injured two people. (Jones County Fire Council)

Witnesses reported the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on 29 and the 18-wheeler was traveling north on 29 at the time of the incident.

The GMC driver sustained serious injuries and had been ejected from the pickup.

The driver of the 18-wheeler declined transport to the emergency room, but did sustain minor injuries.

Emserv Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

