1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County

A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries...
A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries to a second near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One driver was seriously injured and another hurt when a GMC pickup collided with an 18-wheeler early Monday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29.

Shortly after noon, Calhoun, Boggy and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheel log truck and the GMC pickup.

A two-vehicle collision near the U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29 intersection in Jones County early...
A two-vehicle collision near the U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29 intersection in Jones County early Monday afternoon injured two people.(Jones County Fire Council)

Witnesses reported the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on 29 and the 18-wheeler was traveling north on 29 at the time of the incident.

The GMC driver sustained serious injuries and had been ejected from the pickup.

The driver of the 18-wheeler declined transport to the emergency room, but did sustain minor injuries.

Emserv Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

