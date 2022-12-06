8-year-old Vikings fan goes viral with ‘Little Kirk Chains’ outfit

DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) – A little boy from Iowa has become something of an unofficial mascot for the Minnesota Vikings, even garnering attention from the team’s quarterback.

Purple and gold pump through Lincoln Gustafson’s veins. His father, Derek Gustafson, said the passion for the team dates back several generations.

Lincoln wanted to wear the perfect outfit to his first Vikings game. His dad’s co-worker, also a Vikings fan, had an idea.

“He had a little friend that got on the Jumbotron a couple weeks earlier at a game, so yeah, he suggested he dress like the Tiktok video,” Gustafson said.

The viral clip showed quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrating after a win.

“My mom showed me the video,” Lincoln said. “And I thought it’d be cool to wear it.”

Lincoln went to the game shirtless, sporting chains, glasses and a Vikings cap. The look landed him on the Jumbotron often during the game.

“Showed up once or twice and the last time with the graphic above his head and the whole stadium lit up,” Gustafson said. “It was really neat.”

Lincoln earned the nickname “Little Kirk in Chains.” He even caught Cousins’ attention.

“The young kid in the stands who was shirtless, that was just tremendous,” the quarterback said in an interview. “We may have to hire him as a team mascot.”

When they found out, Gustafson said he and his wife’s “jaws hit the floor pretty quickly.”

This week, Lincoln got to meet Cousins on Zoom.

The football player had a surprise gift for Lincoln, who turned 8 years old Sunday.

Lincoln, once again shirtless and rocking chains Sunday, got to go on the field during the pre-game, and met Cousins during warmups.

“We just feel pretty blessed by the opportunity and hope everybody sees some positive influence from it, and hopefully helps the team stay a little loose,” Cousins said.

The little boy’s enthusiasm could be a good luck charm for the Vikings, as their record is 2-0 for games that Lincoln has attended so far.

