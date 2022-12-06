Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January

Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power residential customers can expect another increase on their monthly bill after another upcoming rate adjustment.

Starting in January, company officials said customers will see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.

Alabama Power says this increase is driven by compliance with federal requirements, inflation, and economic conditions.

“Our customers expect us to deliver reliable and resilient energy 24/7, 365 days a year. In order to best serve our customers, we must prepare for the future,” Alabama Power said.

The increase follows a rate adjustment of about $10 per month set to take effect in December. That increase was due to fuel costs needed to generate electricity.

Alabama Power says those customers who may need assistance in paying their bills can contact them online, by phone or in person.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Latest News

Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One
Choctaw Health Center ambulance, left running, stolen in Memphis
Highs in the 80s
Unseasonably warm air remain over the area for the next few days
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court takes up redistricting case that could reshape voting
Meridian kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
Annual Christmas Tree lighting at city hall