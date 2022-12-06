Choctaw County farmer among those elected to Alabama Commodity Committee

From left are Federation Wildlife Division Director William Green, Leo Allen of Choctaw County,...
From left are Federation Wildlife Division Director William Green, Leo Allen of Choctaw County, Bob Plaster of Elmore County and Bart Snyder of Pike County were elected to the State Wildlife Committee Dec. 4.(Marlee Moore | Alabama Farmers Federation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Elections were held during the Alabama Farmers Federation 101st annual meeting.

Leo Allen of Choctaw County, Louie Overstreet of Clarke County, Bob Plaster of Elmore County and Bart Snyder of Pike County were elected to the State Wildlife Committee Dec. 4.

State commodity committee members help direct policy for the state’s largest farm organization, allocate research dollars and coordinate educational sessions for fellow farmers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023.
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 5, 2022

Latest News

Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Sex abuse charge against former Alabama lawmaker dismissed
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
Warm and cloudy today
How do rain showers, upper 70s and tacos sound for this Tuesday?