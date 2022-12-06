Choctaw County farmer among those elected to Alabama Commodity Committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Elections were held during the Alabama Farmers Federation 101st annual meeting.

Leo Allen of Choctaw County, Louie Overstreet of Clarke County, Bob Plaster of Elmore County and Bart Snyder of Pike County were elected to the State Wildlife Committee Dec. 4.

“They know the issues their industries are facing. We depend on these leaders to give us advice on policy matters, which then directs our work and our organization’s future.”

State commodity committee members help direct policy for the state’s largest farm organization, allocate research dollars and coordinate educational sessions for fellow farmers.

