City councilwoman has questions related to the Meridian Police Department

Several topics were discussed Tuesday at the Meridian City Council Meeting. But one topic...
Several topics were discussed Tuesday at the Meridian City Council Meeting. But one topic sparked the interest of Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey in a heated discussion.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey raised questions about the Meridian Police Department during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Lindsey had 27 questions that referenced city surveillance cameras, the recruitment of and training for new officers, the presence of gang leaders and even gun laws. Board President Dwayne Davis and Mayor Jimmie Smith asked Lindsey not to read from her list since Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young was not present at the meeting. Lindsey spoke to News 11 afterward.

“I know our men and women are doing a fabulous job, the best they can. My questions were for the chief and that was very concerning for me. I have a two-page full of questions about things like: Do we have a traffic unit? Do we have a drug and gang task force unit? What relationship do we have with the state, county, or any county officers? (Sheriffs, neighboring law enforcement) I would like to see new recruitment policies,” said Lindsey. “Why are we not up to speed with some of our technology and training? How much training do they get? Due to the fact that we lost an officer, are we doing anything different?”

News 11 reached out to the Meridian Police Department for a response to Councilwoman Lindsey’s questions but we had not heard back as of news time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023.
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 5, 2022

Latest News

Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Lavon Turner, from Meridian, sang the national anthem prior to...
Meridian native sings national anthem at defense forum
The Downtown Optimist Club Tuesday donated $4,000 to Christmas with a Cop, The Salvation Army...
Downtown Optimist Club donates to local charities
File photo of money
Multiple entities misspent millions in COVID funds, reveals new audit