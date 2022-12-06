City councilwoman has questions related to the Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey raised questions about the Meridian Police Department during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Lindsey had 27 questions that referenced city surveillance cameras, the recruitment of and training for new officers, the presence of gang leaders and even gun laws. Board President Dwayne Davis and Mayor Jimmie Smith asked Lindsey not to read from her list since Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young was not present at the meeting. Lindsey spoke to News 11 afterward.

“I know our men and women are doing a fabulous job, the best they can. My questions were for the chief and that was very concerning for me. I have a two-page full of questions about things like: Do we have a traffic unit? Do we have a drug and gang task force unit? What relationship do we have with the state, county, or any county officers? (Sheriffs, neighboring law enforcement) I would like to see new recruitment policies,” said Lindsey. “Why are we not up to speed with some of our technology and training? How much training do they get? Due to the fact that we lost an officer, are we doing anything different?”

News 11 reached out to the Meridian Police Department for a response to Councilwoman Lindsey’s questions but we had not heard back as of news time.

