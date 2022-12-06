City of Meridian Arrest Report December 6, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY R SPURLOCK1977HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANNA H MYERS197910391 MORGAN RD MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ERIC D JONES1980204 NEWTON ST UNION, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
PETIT LARCENY
SHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.

