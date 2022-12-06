City of Meridian Arrest Report December 6, 2022
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY R SPURLOCK
|1977
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANNA H MYERS
|1979
|10391 MORGAN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ERIC D JONES
|1980
|204 NEWTON ST UNION, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
PETIT LARCENY
SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
