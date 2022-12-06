Downtown Optimist Club donates to local charities

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Downtown Optimist Club Tuesday made several large donations to local agencies to help provide Christmas gifts for children.

A total of $4,000 was given to Christmas with a Cop, The Salvation Army and Cans for Kids.

The Optimist Club hosts fundraisers every year to bring in money to support programs that mirror the club’s motto, “Friend of Youth”.

