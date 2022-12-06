How does rain showers, upper 70s, and tacos sound for this Tuesday?

Warm and cloudy today
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We woke up to wet streets this morning and rain showers will stick around until later this afternoon. Umbrellas and rain gear are still needed throughout the day. Plenty of clouds will remain over the area, so the sunshine will be hard to find. High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to increase through midweek staying just shy of the 80 degree mark before we cool down to more near average temperatures. Friday a cold front system swings across the area dropping temperatures to the mid to lower 60s this weekend. Rain chances also increase late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Umbrella weather remains in the forecast for the next seven days.

