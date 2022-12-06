It won’t feel like December this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in an unseasonably warm pattern this week. There’s an upper-level ridge of high pressure that’s centered over the Gulf of Mexico. Our area is on the northern extent of it, and disturbances will ride along its periphery...keeping periodic showers in our forecast this week. Yet, a bigger story will be the warmer air mass that’s affiliated with this upper-level high. This feature, plus a prevailing southerly wind all week, will help in giving us these October-like temps vs. December-like temps.

Highs each day through Friday will range from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees...roughly 15 degrees above the average. Lows will stay well away from freezing...into the upper 50s-low 60s. However, a cold front will cross our area Friday evening. This will bring cooler more seasonable 60s back to our area by the start of the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane season is officially over, but we are watching a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that could develop. Forecast models keep it out to sea and away from the U.S. Regardless, if it gets a name, it’ll be called Owen. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

