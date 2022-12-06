Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after they brought a firearm to campus Tuesday morning.

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.

Hathorn says when the student arrived on campus, a verbal altercation began in the commons area with another student. School staff stepped in when the student appeared to be reaching for his book bag, which was when the firearm was discovered.

The campus then was placed on lockdown, and it lasted from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

“We got a report that one of the students may have been involved in that. That student was detained and he was arrested by our student resource officer (SRO),” said Hathorn.

Hathorn says the student is currently at the Wayne County Detention Center, where he will go before a judge Wednesday.

Below is Hathorn’s full statement on the ongoing situation:

We had an unfortunate situation at Wayne County High School this morning. Our teachers and staff on duty were able to notify our SRO’s that a verbal altercation was occurring between two students. Administrators and SRO’s arrived within seconds and was able to stop the threat. Upon further search, a handgun was removed from a book bag and one student was arrested. Safety of our students and staff will continue to be our number one priority each and every day.

WDAM will continue to follow this story if and when new information becomes available.

