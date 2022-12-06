Meridian native sings national anthem at defense forum

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Lavon Turner, from Meridian, sang the national anthem prior to...
Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Lavon Turner, from Meridian, sang the national anthem prior to the keynote address by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin during the Reagan National Defense Forum.(Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Lantron | USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76))
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (DVIDS) - Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Lavon Turner, from Meridian, Miss., and assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, sang the national anthem prior to the keynote address by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin during the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum Dec. 3.

The RNDF brought together leaders from across the political spectrum and key stakeholders in the defense community, including members of Congress, current and former administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and thought leaders with a mission to review and assess policies that strengthen America’s national defense in the context of the global threat environment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023.
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 5, 2022

Latest News

Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
The Downtown Optimist Club Tuesday donated $4,000 to Christmas with a Cop, The Salvation Army...
Downtown Optimist Club donates to local charities
A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry...
‘I take full responsibility’: Former Ala. lawmaker speaks following sex abuse charge dismissal
Stallworth and Brown will be sentenced Feb. 23
Sentencing date set for man, woman convicted in kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney