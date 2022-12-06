Meridian native sings national anthem at defense forum

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (DVIDS) - Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Lavon Turner, from Meridian, Miss., and assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, sang the national anthem prior to the keynote address by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin during the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum Dec. 3.

The RNDF brought together leaders from across the political spectrum and key stakeholders in the defense community, including members of Congress, current and former administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and thought leaders with a mission to review and assess policies that strengthen America’s national defense in the context of the global threat environment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.