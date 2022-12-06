Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting.

Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by his older sibling, also a toddler. Crook said there were adults at home when the accident happened.

The sheriff said his investigators have talked to everyone on the scene. No charges will be filed.

Family member Makayla Cole asked for prayers for the mom and the entire family.

“She’s heartbroken. She’s upset. She’s stressed about Christmas, bills, and all of that. She’s gotta get four kids back at home that she is worried about. We are all heartbroken over it. We have bracelets we’re getting ready to sell... We just need prayers; as much as we can,” said Cole.

The mother of the child told WCBI News that the toddler was coming out of sedation. She said his doctors want him awake and hope to take the breathing tube out. She said the nurses can move him and turn him.

Sheriff Crook encourages anyone with firearms to be sure they are stored out of reach of minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023.
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 5, 2022

Latest News

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Sex abuse charge against former Alabama lawmaker dismissed
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
Warm and cloudy today
How do rain showers, upper 70s and tacos sound for this Tuesday?
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis