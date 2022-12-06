Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News eleven that just before 11 P.M. on Monday night there was a 911 call made for an unknown disturbance on Jeff Davis School Rd. When deputies arrived they located a man who had been shot.

He was immediately transported for medical care. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobbler confirms that the man was airlifted to Jackson and is on life support.

Chief Deputy Calhoun said that investigators are investigating and ask anyone with information on this crime to reach out to Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.