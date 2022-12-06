Sentencing date set for man, woman convicted in kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney

Stallworth and Brown will be sentenced Feb. 23
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man and woman convicted in the deadly kidnapping of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney will be sentenced in federal court on February 23, according to court records.

In November, a federal jury found Derick Brown guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor.

Brown’s co-defendant Patrick Stallworth was convicted on the same counts in October.

In both cases, the jury found McKinney’s kidnapping resulted in her death, which is an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Stallworth and Brown will now stand trial for capital murder in state court.  Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 5, 2022

