Annual Christmas Tree lighting at city hall

Meridian kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
Meridian kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree-lighting ceremony.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree-lighting ceremony with holiday music, celebration and family fun.

This year’s event included the decorating and lighting of individual Christmas trees created by city and county middle school students.

“This is 20-plus years that we have been lighting the tree on the city hall lawn. We are excited about the program as well as lighting the tree, and having some songs, mini-concert, and dance team,,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

The City of Meridian’s Twelve Days of Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m.

