City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JUSTIN L KUNKLE1982HOMELESSTRESPASSING
JOSHUA J PATTERSON19974025 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS19741415 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
AISHA D ROBERTS19952704 VALLEY RD LOT 36 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DEBORAH A HARRIS19695005 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:56 PM on December 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:05 PM on December 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

