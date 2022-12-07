DeKalb celebrates season with Christmas parade

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - DeKalb hosted its Christmas parade Tuesday night, beginning near Kemper County High School and then proceeding through town.

Businesses and organizations from all over Kemper County and northern Lauderdale County spent their time showing off their floats and entertaining the locals.

”It’s an opportunity to represent the entire community and to let our church be recognized. Let people know that we are doing postitive things, especially during this holiday season.”

“They came to me about two months ago asking me if I can build a Ferris Wheel for their parade. I told them, yeah, I’ll do the best that I can do. I like it because it represents the church and the kids. That’s the main important thing about it, for the kids.”

DeKalb Mayor Clark Adams said this was one of the biggest parades the town has ever had.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.