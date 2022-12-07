DeKalb celebrates season with Christmas parade

DeKalb hosted its Christmas parade Tuesday night.
DeKalb hosted its Christmas parade Tuesday night.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - DeKalb hosted its Christmas parade Tuesday night, beginning near Kemper County High School and then proceeding through town.

Businesses and organizations from all over Kemper County and northern Lauderdale County spent their time showing off their floats and entertaining the locals.

DeKalb Mayor Clark Adams said this was one of the biggest parades the town has ever had.

