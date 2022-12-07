DeKalb hosts Christmas parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - DeKalb hosted what mayor Clark Adams called “one of the biggest” parades that they have had.

Floats, trucks, ATVs, Horses and emergency vehicles crammed the parking lots and streets near the high school before making the route toward downtown.

“I like it because I represent my church and the kids,” Tom Rencher, who build a Farris Wheel for the Porterville Zion Missionary Church float, said. “That’s the most important thing about it, for the kids.”

