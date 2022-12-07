DeKalb hosts Christmas parade

Porterville Zion Missionary Baptist Church Dekalb Christmas Parade float.
Porterville Zion Missionary Baptist Church Dekalb Christmas Parade float.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - DeKalb hosted what mayor Clark Adams called “one of the biggest” parades that they have had.

Floats, trucks, ATVs, Horses and emergency vehicles crammed the parking lots and streets near the high school before making the route toward downtown.

“I like it because I represent my church and the kids,” Tom Rencher, who build a Farris Wheel for the Porterville Zion Missionary Church float, said. “That’s the most important thing about it, for the kids.”

