Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act

31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba.

Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Wilson bond was set at $20,000.

