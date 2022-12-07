Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba.

Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Wilson bond was set at $20,000.

