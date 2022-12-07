Eutaw’s recovery continues one week after tornado

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) -The town of Eutaw is one week removed from a powerful storm that struck three locations in town and heavily damaged one building of an apartment complex.

The numbers are still trickling in but as of today around 26 families were displaced; that translates to about 70 people. Thirty structures were damaged and when you add it all up we’re talking about $3 million in damages.

Eutaw is still picking up the pieces one week after the tornado struck locations such as Ezekiel Baptist Church. It is here where we found Kelvin Cockrell, removing one broken limb after another.

A broken church does not mean a shattered faith.

“But God and we’re going to stand with that. God is going to fix this and make everything well,” said Cockrell.

Not far away at the Sagewood Apartment Complex, one building remains fenced off, a daily reminder of just how close it was for Clara Simmons’s aunt. She lived on the bottom floor.

“Like my aunt who had been here for some 30 something years and she’s currently in a hotel,” said Simmons.

In a hotel, other apartments, other cities, 26 families, some with children, are now living in temporary housing.

“They put some in Demopolis, some in Tuscaloosa and some in Boligee where they have a complex in Boligee,” said Mayor LaTasha Johnson.

The $3 million worth of damage is below the FEMA threshold to trigger federal assistance. That means Eutaw’s personnel are doing the hard work of cleaning-up along with volunteers such as Cockrell. Mayor Johnson says even with a number of people pitching in, they could still use some help.

“Whatever donations they can send like toiletries, clothes, household appliances,” said Mayor Johnson.

Two storms this year for Eutaw and much like the storm back in April, there were no injuries or deaths in the tornado one week ago.

“I don’t want to ever hear that again. It sounded like a train,” said Simmons.

Grateful is the word here in Greene County.

And those of you are interested in donating funds or items can check out Eutaw’s website and look for the Storm Relief Donation Information tagline.

