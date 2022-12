Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the full college football bowl season has been filled out.

The College Football Playoff will see No. 1 Georgia take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the the Fiesta Bowl.

In-state Alabama, who finished No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will take on Big XII champion Kansas State in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl. UAB, who recently hired Trent Dilfer to lead the Blazers into the future, will travel to Nassau and challenge Miami (OH) in the Bahamas Bowl.

2022 Bowl Schedule

December 16

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, Bahamas UAB Miami (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN Cure Bowl

Orlando, Florida #24 Troy #25 UTSA 2 p.m. ESPN

December 17

Fenway Bowl

Boston, Massachusetts Louisville Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, New Mexico BYU SMU 2:15 p.m. ESPN L.A. Bowl

Inglewood, California Washington St. Fresno St. 3:30 p.m. ABC LendingTree Bowl

Mobile, Alabama Southern Miss Rice 5:45 p.m. ESPN Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, Nevada Florida #14 Oregon State 1:30 p.m. ABC Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas North Texas Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN

December 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, South Carolina Marshall UConn 1:30 p.m. ESPN

December 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho San Jose St. Eastern Michigan 2:30 p.m. ESPN Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Florida Toledo Liberty 6:30 p.m. ESPN

December 21

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans, Louisiana Western Kenrucky South Alabama 8 p.m. ESPN

December 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas Baylor Air Force 6:30 p.m. ESPN

December 23

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, Louisiana Houston Louisiana 3 p.m. ESPN Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Florida Missouri Wake Forest 5:30 p.m. ESPN

December 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu, Hawai’i San Diego Middle Tennessee 7 p.m. ESPN

December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, Michigan Bowling Green New Mexico State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

December 27

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama Buffalo Georgia Southern 11 a.m. ESPN First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas Memphis Utah State 2:15 p.m. ESPN Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Alabama Coastal Carolina East Carolina 5:45 p.m. ESPN Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix, Arizona Wisconsin Oklahoma St. 9:15 p.m. ESPN

December 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Maryland Duke UCF 1 p.m. ESPN Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tennessee Arkansas Kansas 4:30 p.m. ESPN Holiday Bowl

San Diego, California #15 Oregon North Carolina 7 p.m. WBRC FOX6 Texas Bowl

Houston, Texas Ole Miss Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN

December 29

Pinstripe Bowl

New York, New York Minnesota Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, Florida Oklahoma #13 Florida St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas #20 Texas #12 Washington 8 p.m. ESPN

December 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, North Carolina Maryland #23 NC State 11 a.m. ESPN Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas UCLA Pitt 1 p.m. CBS Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Florida #21 Notre Dame #19 South Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPN Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Arizona Ohio Wyoming 3:30 p.m. ESPN Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida #6 Tennessee #7 Clemson 6:30 p.m. ESPN

December 31

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tennessee Iowa Kentucky 11 a.m. ABC Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, Louisiana #5 Alabama #9 Kansas State 11 a.m. ESPN Fiesta Bowl

CFP Semifinal

Glendale, Arizona #2 Michigan #3 TCU 3 p.m. ESPN Peach Bowl

CFP Semifinal

Atlanta, Georgia #1 Georgia #4 Ohio State 7 p.m. ESPN

January 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Florida #22 Mississippi State Illinois 11 a.m. ESPN2 Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Florida #17 LSU Purdue Noon ABC Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas #10 USC #16 Tulane Noon ESPN Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California #8 Utah #11 Penn State 4 p.m. ESPN

January 9

College Football Playoff

National Championship

Inglewood, California Fiesta Bowl Winner Peach Bowl Winner TBD ESPN

