Gas leak forces evacuations at Aldersgate

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said a utility company was doing work on Cottage Lane when a gas line was hit.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said a utility company was doing work on Cottage Lane when a gas line was hit.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A gas leak has forced the evacuation of some residents of Aldersgate Retirement Community.

According to Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett, a utility company was doing work on Cottage Lane when a gas line was hit.

Crews were still trying to locate the leak as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The lower cottages at Aldersgate were evacuated and parts of Poplar Springs Drive were blocked off as a result.

Barrett said drivers should avoid the area for the next several hours.

