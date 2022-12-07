Highs this week will flirt with records

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unseasonably warm weather continues across our region. An upper-level ridge of high pressure has an influence on our weather along with a persistent southerly flow, and both are helping to spike our temps. Wednesday through Friday, highs will range from the upper 70s - low 80s... which is well above the average (low 60s). Daily record highs will be challenged on some days, and it definitely won’t feel like Winter is drawing near.

It’ll be hard to find a shower on Wednesday, and only isolated showers are possible Thursday. However, a cold front crosses our area on Friday evening, and there will be a few showers affiliated with it. Behind the front, temps do cool down a bit. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Saturday with mid 60s by Sunday. Also, an area of low pressure may slide across our area this weekend...leading to a few showers both days.

Next week, temps will stay a little above the average with highs ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, we’ll be monitoring a strong cold front that should move in by the middle of next week. This could bring some strong storms with it, but we’ll definitely get ready for a big cool down behind it. Stay tuned for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a good chance for development. Regardless, it looks like it’ll stay away from the United States. The next name up is Owen.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.